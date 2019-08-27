Western Massachusetts families keeping eye on Tropical Storm Dorian as it nears Puerto Rico

Residents board up a storefront pharmacy as they prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Dorian, in Bridgetown, Barbados, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Much of the eastern Caribbean island of Barbados shut down on Monday as Dorian approached the region and gathered strength, threatening to turn into a small hurricane that forecasters said could affect the northern Windward islands and Puerto Rico in upcoming days. (AP Photo/Chris Brandis)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As Tropical Storm Dorian bears down on Puerto Rico, the western Massachusetts’ Puerto Rican community stays plugged in to every new development.

Holyoke’s Hispanic social service agency, “Enlace De Familias” has been a major source of communication helping reassure families with loved ones on the island.

Executive Director Betty Medina Lichtenstein said newly-appointed governor Wanda Vasquez is making all of the necessary preparations.

“Whether it be electrical power, whether it be telecommunications, whether it be the base that people need, she is in front of that right now,” Lichtenstein said.

Hurricane Maria caused nearly 3,000 deaths in Puerto Rico two years ago. Since that catastrophe, thousands of families have relocated to western Massachusetts.

