Western Massachusetts gets a break from the heat and humidity

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts experienced its first heat wave of the season with temperatures making it up into the 90s over the last five days.

Our average high temperature for this time of year should be in the mid and upper 70s and our average low temperatures are usually in the mid 50s. It was feeling more seasonable Thursday with cooler temperatures and lower humidity. People came out to Forest Park in Springfield to enjoy the break from the heat and humidity.

“This is a perfect day for me, 80, 85 degrees… very little humidity this is perfect weather. We could have this 250 days a year I’d take it,” said Bob Whiteley of East Longmeadow.

“Beautiful it’s been so hot the last couple of days, haven’t left the house. Nice to get out, get a walk in and breathe,” said Gail Cuccobia of East Longmeadow

The weather was perfect for taking a walk, riding your bike or getting some exercise. Even though it was cooler, it was still warm enough for some to run through the splash pad.