Western Massachusetts getting break from heat, humidity, and rain

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a very wet and humid July, the weather has gotten nicer now that were into August. Recently temperatures have been running cooler than average with highs in the 70s and lows getting down into the 50s

Our average high temperatures this time of year should be in the lower 80s and our average low temperatures are usually in the lower 60s.

People were out taking advantage of the dry and comfortable conditions at Forest Park in Springfield Wednesday. Despite the mainly gray skies people seemed to be pretty happy with a break from the heat and humidity.

“Recently it’s been a lot better it’s drier, finally and it’s not been too hot we had a couple of heat waves back there but it’s much better now,” said Paul Mengel of Longmeadow.

“Definitely appreciate the weather when it’s like this, this is my kind of weather overcast maybe in the 70s, yeah,” said Max Schepps of Enfield, Connecticut.

“Pretty nice, not too hot not too cool a little bit overcast but that’s workable, aid Michelle Pinto of Springfield.

A year ago the weather was a lot different. A weak tornado touched down in Blandford and Tolland and then Tropical Storm Isaias brought heavy rain and damaging winds that brought trees down all across western Massachusetts.