Western Massachusetts has not stopped breaking temperature records since Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — We finished off October with freezing temperatures and a blanket of snow, but now into November, we’re shattering record high temperatures. This past weekend, it felt more like summer rather than mid autumn in western Massachusetts. And it wasn’t just a little bit warm, we hit records every day since Friday.

For comparison, average highs this time of year are in the mid to low 50s.

Friday’s old record was 73 degrees set in 2015, and Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee measured 75 degrees. Saturday, the old record was 72 set in 1975 and we broke it by 5 degrees once we hit 77. Sunday was another record-breaking day when we reached 76, 3 degrees above the 1975 record.

And into Monday we continued to break records, reaching 75 degrees; 1 degree above the 1975 record. Tuesday we hit 77 degrees, also breaking the old record of 72 set in 1999.

That record-breaking stretch is due to sunny skies combined with a large dip in the jet stream, allowing cold, arctic air to dive southwest, but bringing mild air into the northeast.