Western Massachusetts is still behind its average July rainfall, but could catch up

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Western Massachusetts was way behind its typical rainfall until recently.

Through the 18th of this month, Western Massachusetts saw less than a quarter of its typical rainfall — so we were pretty behind. Local lawns were starting to brown up a bit, but heavy rain and thunderstorms on the 22nd and 23rd, caught us up pretty fast.

So far this month at the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee we’ve seen 3.45 inches of rain when the monthly average is 4 inches, that means we’re right now under a rainfall deficit of 0.55 inches.

And many locals have noticed we’re still slightly behind.

“Oh we definitely need it. Um, like I said it’s a good change of pace,” Dean McCabe, a West Springfield resident, told 22News.

But we do have a chance of rain in the forecast for Sunday evening, the first time we could see rain in 4 days.

“I think it’s great the lawns needed it. The reservoirs need it, we all need water to live, and so don’t the plants and vegetation,” John Langevin, a Chicopee resident, told 22News.

Local lawns were starting to get a little dry, but we never had any official drought conditions. We do have a few more days left in the month with multiple chances of rain, so we might catch up close to average by the 31st, after all.

The forecast looks good for planting, gardening, and farming in August. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the monthly forecast for August shows rainfall to finish up close to normal. For Chicopee, that would mean near 3.9 inches of rain.

That’s quite the departure from the moderate drought conditions we saw two years ago when water restrictions were in effect.