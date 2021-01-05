Western Massachusetts is way ahead of typical snowfall so far this season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – This winter so far has been far from your average snowy season in western Massachusetts.

By the end of December, snowfall totals are usually close to 13 inches in the lower Pioneer Valley. This year, thanks to smaller, more frequent snow storms and one big one in mid December, our snowfall total is an inch shy of 2 feet. That’s 10 inches more than normal this time of year.

We average 0.2 inches of snow in October, 2.5 inches in November and 10.2 inches in December. In December alone this year, we saw 18.3 inches.

We set a daily snowfall record this year when we saw 15.1 inches of snow on December 17, the old record was just 7.2 inches set in 1970. January is normally our snowiest month of the year, so totals will likely keep going up.

We average 13.8 inches of snow in January and another 12.9 inches in February.