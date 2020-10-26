Western Massachusetts looking at a chilly week ahead

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Temperatures came crashing down this weekend in western Massachusetts, and they’ll stay relatively chilly throughout the week. But this isn’t just the pattern here in New England, much of the United States is looking at a big cooldown.

Typically, the placement of the jet stream keeps the frigid, Arctic air way up north, and the more milder air over the United States. But with the jet stream dipping south, it’s allowing an intrusion of that air over Canada.

Highs this week will drop to anywhere between the 40s and low to mid 50s, when averages for this time of year are closer to the upper 50s. And that’ll mean some downright cold mornings as well.

However, we won’t be record cold, not even close. Record lows for the end of October are in the teens and low 20s.

This chilly air is also bringing a chance for snow later this week.