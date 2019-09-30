Western Massachusetts not expecting shortage of snow this coming winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Temperatures dipped into the 40s Monday morning, and if you were caught without a jacket, you felt a fall-like chill.

That has many of us thinking of winter.

We can expect some tweaks to the forecast over the next few months, but we are not expecting a shortage of snow this year. NOAA is predicting a slightly warmer 3-month season, with rain and snowfall near normal.

The Farmer’s Almanac is instead predicting a cold and white winter for New England, meaning above-normal snowfall. Springfield normally sees 50 inches of snow throughout the cold months. But before the snow, comes the falling leaves.

“Leaf season is not far beyond us here, just make sure to keep your leaves off the lawn as much as possible,” Bill Golaski with G&H Landscaping, Inc. told 22News.

Raking is necessary to keep your lawn healthy, especially through the winter into the following spring.