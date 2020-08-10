Western Massachusetts on track for another heat wave

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s still summer of course so western Massachusetts will continue to see temperatures in the 90s however, it should be in the low 80s this time of year.

Part of the reason we are so hot to start the week is an area of high pressure centered over the mid Atlantic that provides sinking air which helps to give us amble sunshine and limit storms to just isolated in coverage

What that high is also doing is bringing us a wind direction out of the west and southwest which helps to push higher heat in from southwest of us and taking us into the 90s.

Today’s 90s made it 16 days this year with highs in the 90s. All of 2019 we had 17 days with highs in the 90s. Still in 2018 we had a full 26 days with highs in the 90s.

I wouldn’t be surprised if by later this week we exceed the number of 90s last year. Still a ways to go before we catch up to the heat in 2018.