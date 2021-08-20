Western Massachusetts preparing for Tropical Storm Henri

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is preparing for Tropical Storm Henri, which is expected to bring with it heavy wind gusts and rain that could lead to damage and power outages. Experts say first have a plan and be prepared.

Eversource Spokesperson Priscilla Ress told 22News, “What are you going to need if there is an outage? Have you filled your prescriptions? Have you checked in on elderly relatives or family members that you want to check in and make sure they are prepared?”

An emergency kit with essential items can help you prepare for a storm before it hits. Charge your electronics and check your batteries on your flashlights. You can also stock up on water and non-perishables, such as canned goods and pet food.

What is the number one thing you buy to prepare for a storm?

“Water. Cereal. Got to have cereal! It’s the one staple food you can eat all day long,” said Miriam Torres of West Springfield.

When the storm hits, experts also say stay off the roads and avoid dangerous situations. During and after a storm, make sure to avoid all downed wires, and be on the look out for any downed trees with wires caught in them. Those are also dangerous.

“Trees can also be weakened. Even though the tree is standing, it can also be severely weakened, so if there is any question of tree damage, stay away from the tree so a professional can evaluate it,” Agawam Deputy Fire Chief Frank Matuszcak said.

If you see downed wires and trees, call 911 immediately.

The 22News Storm Team will continue to track Tropical Storm Henri throughout the weekend. View the latest updates on-air, on WWLP.com, and on the 22News apps.