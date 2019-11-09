Western Massachusetts residents brave record low temperatures Saturday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday morning was 10 to 15 degrees colder than usual for this time of year in western Massachusetts.

Many people outside had to wear multiple layers to keep warm.

22News spoke with a guide at Eastern Mountain Sports, on how you should layer in cold weather like Saturday morning.

“In terms of layering you have your base layer. And then you’re going to have your down jacket, which is your stereotypical winter jacket to keep you warm,” Jason Mazza explained.

He recommends, “If you’re going to be out in the elements with either snow or rain you’re going to want to have a hard shell on the outside.”

They say to be careful of overlaying though because you can overheat no matter what the weather.

But one sport happening this weekend welcomes Saturday and Sunday’s cold weather.

“Weather is a factor. If it snowed we’d be racing,” Adam Meyerson, President of Verge Northampton International Cyclocross told 22News. “We don’t cancel the event because of weather so different riders are better in different conditions.”

Cyclocross is specifically a fall and winter sport where cyclists ride on various types of terrain, sometimes having to get off their bikes to go over obstacles.

Meyerson told 22News, “Legend has it that Cyclocross started as riders riding their road bikes in the winter to stay warm.”

The cold weather sport competition has taken place in western Massachusetts since Adam started the event in 1991. He says cycling in various weather can make for some great stories.