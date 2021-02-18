Western Massachusetts residents prepare for another round of snow

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Stores have had some trouble keeping their shelves stocked as western Massachusetts prepares for more snow.

The manager of Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam told 22News, they have sold a lot of shovels Thursday and only have one snowblower left.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware is urging people to try and avoid waiting until the last minute to make sure they have what they need before the snow starts to fall.

“Just always try having it before the storm comes,” Manager Austin Gosselin recommends. “We usually stock up beforehand and everyone comes to buy it and then it gets low, people can’t get what they need.”

If you have a pet, be careful which ice melt you purchase. The wrong one can burn your furry friend’s paws.

You can usually tell whether or not the ice melt is pet-friendly based on the packaging.