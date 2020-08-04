Western Massachusetts residents prepare for Tropical Storm Isaias

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tropical Storm Isaias is making it’s way to western Massachusetts. While we aren’t expecting catastrophic damage, we will see heavy wind and rain.

Despite the severe weather coming, residents don’t seem to be too worried about it. Normally when severe weather happens, people stock up on essentials just in case of an emergency.

Grocery stores were busy Monday evening and people were leaving with their carriages full but, shoppers we spoke to said today’s grocery store visit was just the usual weekly trip not storm prep.

“We’re really not preparing we’re not stocking up on water bread or other things of that nature and we are just going to ride it out,” said Norman Thomas of West Springfield.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam told 22News that they didn’t see the crowds they normally would on the eve of a storm. Despite the relaxed attitude about the storm it is important to be prepared.

The strong winds could cause power outages and flooding.

We’ll have team coverage of the storm starting Tuesday.