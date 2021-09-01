Western Massachusetts residents preparing to close their pools for the season

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Labor Day Weekend and the return to school marks a time when pools start to close around the area.

As summer closes and we approach the fall season, many people are visiting their local pool store to grab last minute items to close their pools. Teddy Bear Pool and Spa says that they are experiencing their second busy season, the pool closing season.

Brody Osborne from Teddy Bear Pool and Spa told 22News, “Definitely with the weather starting to turn a little colder, people are starting to come in and buy all of their closing stuff.”

Brody says there are some things you should remember before closing your pool. When closing your pool in the late summer or early fall, make sure that the cover has no holes. This will ensure that no sunlight will get through, which will prevent any algae growth. This will make your pool cleaner when you open it next season.

“Balancing your chemicals is definitely important. That’s a number one thing because however you close your pool is how it’s going to open in the spring. So, you want to make sure it is as clean as you can get it before you close, that way you’re ready to go when you open in the spring,” said Osborne.

If you have any questions about closing you pool, reach out to your local pool store.

As for public pools, the summer swim season in Springfield ended on August 12th, so there are no longer any public pools open in Springfield.