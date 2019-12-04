Western Massachusetts residents still cleaning up after second round of snow

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents have been doing a lot of shoveling and snow blowing over the last couple of days, and actual winter is still weeks away.

Most communities were buried beneath a foot of snow or more by the time the storm finally ended on Tuesday morning.

Agawam residents grab their shovels and fired up their snowblowers for the second straight day to clear the snow from their driveways and sidewalks. For some, waking up to more snow has them already wanting spring.

“In my younger days I enjoyed the shoveling,” Joe Ieraci told 22News. “Yesterday wasn’t too bad, the first storm of the year, I was kind of looking forward to it. Today is a royal pain so I’ll be happy when I’m back inside with a cup of coffee and Sportscenter on.”

“It was tough it was really heavy,” added Robert Campbell. “It’s kind of a surprise, I just got back from Florida so this is a double shock to me. I’m still getting used to the cold weather.”

Agawam, Springfield, West Springfield and Chicopee all had more than a foot of snow by Tuesday morning. Montgomery had the highest accumulation in Hampden County at two feet.

This multi-day storm broke western Massachusetts snowfall records for December 1, 2, and 3. In case you were wondering, we have 107 days until spring.