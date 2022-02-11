SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A year ago right now, we had around 15 inches of snow on the ground. This year things look a lot different, most of the snow is gone in the Springfield area and people were out enjoying the sunshine and mild temperatures at Forest Park. It was a great day to take a stroll or walk the dog. Temperatures over the last few days have made it up into the 40s and 50s.

Our average high temperatures for this time of year are usually in the mid and upper 30s and our average low temperatures are usually in the mid to upper teens.

Most people 22News talked to were pretty happy with the milder than normal temperatures we’ve been experiencing.

“I think it’s great. I think New Englanders have tough thick skin and when we have a nice day like this we’re super grateful and I’m happy to be out and about and in the sun,” said Lauren Shanks of Longmeadow.

“Well I’m very optimistic and happy because it’s warm out, it’s sunny. The days are getting longer it doesn’t get dark until 5:30, 5:45 and spring’s just around the corner,” said Susan Manoussoff of Longmeadow.

Spring may only be 37 days away but it is February and we can still get some pretty big snowstorms, as we have in the past, before the month is over.