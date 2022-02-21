(WWLP) – A trend of unseasonably warm weather continues as temperatures were in the 50’s Monday. Many people took advantage of the warm weather and time off from work this Presidents day by getting some fresh air.

Brandon Stepp from Longmeadow told 22News, “Late February, but it feels really good outside so were gonna have a good day. Looks like the weather may turn south in a few days so we want to enjoy it while we can.”

22News Storm Team meteorologist Brian Lapis said we have a chance of 60 degree weather on Wednesday but some potential snow later this week, so it’s best to take advantage of this warm weather while it’s here.