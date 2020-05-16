Western Massachusetts residents wake up to storm damage covering yards

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people in western Massachusetts woke up to scenes of downed trees in yards that will take hours to clean up. 22News caught up with one man in Belchertown as he was surveying the aftermath.

“We didn’t realize how much damage there actually was until we got up this morning,” Belchertown resident Tom Losty said. He told 22News when he came outside in the morning “I said holy heck.”

On a warm sunny day, you wouldn’t imagine that the night before a strong thunderstorm rolled through, darkening the sky. Losty described the storm as “roaring through,” and that they’re just happy nothing hit the house.

Unlike one home in Indian Orchard, which had a tree fall right on top of it. Thousands of people also lost power, which was mostly restored by morning.

Winds of more than 60 miles-an-hour were seen around western Massachusetts causing giant trees like these to become completely uprooted overnight.

“We were watching TV when it came through. So it came through pretty hard so I got up and I went to the backdoor I looked I saw go over,” Losty said.

The Losty’s had some trees professionally removed just two weeks ago now Mother Nature helped them out with a few more. When we spoke to them, they were still waiting to hear back from removal experts.