Western Massachusetts should see more snow by late November

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – We know how wild the weather can be here in New England.

Early-season snowfall one week, and record highs another week. Since our Oct. 30 snowfall this year, the weather has been pretty quiet, even though November is usually a time we see snow here. 

In October, we average just 0.2 inches of snow in the lower Pioneer Valley. The November average is 2.2 inches, and the average first date of snowfall is toward the end of November. 

We get an average of 10.2 inches of snow in December, and over a foot in January, which is our snowiest month.

So, historically speaking, it shouldn’t be too much longer until we see some snow. 

