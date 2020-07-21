Western Massachusetts still needs more rainfall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — According to the last drought monitor update on July 16, parts of western Massachusetts are still experiencing moderate drought conditions despite having more rain this month than last. That’s because we saw a significant deficit for months.

Usually, in July we pick up 4.1 inches of rain but so far we’re at 2.91 inches. That’s a deficit of 1.19 inches. However, with rain in the forecast in the coming days, we could close that gap and get closer to the average this month.

We still may need more to get rid of those areas experiencing moderate drought conditions, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s forecast for August doesn’t show more rain than normal. It doesn’t show less though, the forecast predicts August rainfall to finish close to average, which is about 4 inches as well.

Not expecting a drier August is better news for area farmers and gardeners.