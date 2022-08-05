WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures were record-tying and record-breaking depending on where you were Thursday.

Westfield temperatures broke a record Thursday at 96 degrees, the old record dates back to 2012 at 94 degrees. Chicopee’s temperatures at Westover Air Reserve Base officially tied the all-time record for August 4th at 95 degrees. That record was set back in 1944.

Boston sets daily temperature record amid severe drought

BOSTON (AP) — Temperatures at Boston’s Logan International Airport hit a daily record Thursday as the National Weather Service warned of severe drought conditions throughout most of coastal New England.

The temperature at the airport reached 97 degrees, a record for Boston on August 4, according to the weather service. The city’s previous daily record of 96 degrees was set in 1928.

Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency in Boston from Thursday through Sunday. Officials opened 16 cooling shelters and encouraged residents to check on neighbors and elderly loved ones.

The National Weather Service also released an updated report showing severe drought conditions throughout Rhode Island, eastern Massachusetts and along the coasts of New Hampshire and southern Maine.

Most of the rest of the Northeast is experiencing a moderate drought or unusually dry conditions, the agency said, prompted by lower than average rainfall so far this year.