Westfield hit hard by another strong storm, clean up underway

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you remember, Westfield was hit hard by storms we saw back in August, Wednesday night was a similar story.

On Casimir Street in Westfield, a large tree fell onto a house, uprooted by strong winds. The tree was weighing down on wires near the house, causing damage to the side of the home.

Damage has been seen citywide. Residents on Springdale Road are one of many to see serious damage with wires causing a fire after being knocked down by strong wind gusts.

According to Westfield Gas and Electric, Root and Springdale Roads saw serious damages leading to outages on the northwest side of Westfield and Holyoke Road. Same for the Papermill areas.

Crews also worked on outages around Prospect Street, Pochassic Rd., Shaker Rd., and Birch Bluffs, to name a few.

Damage assessments were ongoing Wednesday night and crews have been tackling areas where the greatest number of customers that were impacted by the storm.