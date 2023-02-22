WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University announced that they are canceling all evening classes Wednesday ahead of the winter storm.

“Due to inclement weather expected to begin this evening, all classes – including online classes – will be canceled after 4:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, February 22,” westfield.ma.edu.

Jump To: A–Z
123 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

A

Asnuntuck Community College

Hartford Schools

No evening classes

Back to top

C

Campus School of Smith College

Hampshire Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Back to top

F

First Congregational Church of Westfield

Hampden Churches

No evening services

First Congregational Church-Montague

Franklin Churches

Closed Today

Back to top

G

Giggle Gardens Learning Center

Hampden Businesses

No transportation services

Greenfield Community College

Franklin Schools

Closed Tomorrow

Greenfield Savings Bank

Franklin Businesses

Open at 10:00AM

Back to top

H

Holyoke Public Schools

Hampden Schools

Closed/Staff Must Report

Back to top

M

Microtek

Hampden Businesses

Open at 9:00AM

Back to top

P

Polish American Citizens Club of Ludlow

Hampden Other

No evening programs

Back to top

W

Westfield State University

Hampden Schools

No evening classes

Back to top

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts through 4 a.m. Friday.