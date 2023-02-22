WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University announced that they are canceling all evening classes Wednesday ahead of the winter storm.
“Due to inclement weather expected to begin this evening, all classes – including online classes – will be canceled after 4:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, February 22,” westfield.ma.edu.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts through 4 a.m. Friday.