WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University (WSU) is partnering with the City of Westfield to open a cooling shelter on the school’s campus.

Anyone seeking relief from the heat can go to Scanlon Hall on Friday, August 5, and Saturday, August 6 from noon to 8 p.m. It is open to all members of the public.

Scanlon Hall is located at 577 Western Avenue, Westfield.