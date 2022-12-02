CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There was lots of sunshine Friday and it felt more like December but there is some wet weather on the way for the start of the weekend.

The average high temperature at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee this time of year is 43 degrees and the average low temperature is 27 degrees. The temperatures are pretty close to average out there Friday but the 22News Storm Team is tracking the return of some mild air into the start of the weekend.

The jet stream will be to the north and west and that will allow the mild air to work in Saturday with temperatures getting up into the 50s. That does change on Sunday as colder air starts to move in as the jet stream moves to the south.

The storm system that will be passing to our north and west puts temperatures on the warm side as we see rain here in western Massachusetts.