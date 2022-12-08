CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It finally dried out Thursday but it has been a pretty wet and mild start to December.

The average high temperature at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 41 degrees this time of year and the average low temperature is 26 degrees. The 8 to 14-day temperature outlook is calling for cooler-than-average temperatures across most of the country but it is expected to be warmer than average for the Northeast.

The 8 to 14-day precipitation outlook is calling for wet conditions over the west, dry over the Ohio Valley, and wetter than average for New England. In fact, we may even see some snow by the end of the weekend.