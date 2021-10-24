Wet fall weather: how to drive safely

(WWLP) – It is fall time in the Pioneer Valley, which means leaves are falling all across the area.

Many leaves end up on roadways creating difficult driving conditions for drivers, especially in the rain. The stopping distance on a dry road is drastically different from the stopping distance on a wet road with leaves, so let’s break it down.

If you are driving at an average speed of 40 miles per hour, it will take your car 80 feet to come to a complete stop.

If you keep that same speed, it will take you double the distance to stop on a wet road and if that wet road has wet leaves on it, it will take even longer to stop. It would take you 250 feet to come to a complete stop. If you are going any faster than 40 miles per hour, it will likely take you a longer distance to come to a stop.