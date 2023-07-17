EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – While the abundance of rain we’ve experienced has been bad for the state’s agriculture, it’s also had a negative impact on other businesses, like area golf courses.

Despite looking green and lush, golf courses were damp Monday, leading fewer people to play.

22News stopped by Pine Knoll Golf Course, around the corner from Fenway Golf in East Longmeadow, where there have been a few wet spots. The owner told us these spots in low-lying areas, especially by the 4th hole closest to a nearby swamp, are considered the softest spot.

“We’ll kind of spike some of the wet spots and try to get the water down into the ground and you know skip mowing, but mostly it’s letting it dry out on its own,” said Andrew Fisk, Owner of East Longmeadow Pine Knoll, Fenway Golf Course.

But more rain on the way could stop the course from drying out as soon as they hoped. Their plan is to make sure all the drainage is open, no clogs in the lines, and maybe even dig trenches to help with water flow.