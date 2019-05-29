Wet weather not impacting flat-rate landscaping customers

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sometimes our springs are very wet, other times dry.

We had one wet April when we more than doubled our average rainfall, but now that we’re into May, the rainfall amounts are closer to normal.

But regardless of how the season goes in terms of rain, Gary Courchesne, the owner of G&H Landscaping, told 22News the job still gets done for those who purchase a flat-rate seasonal landscaping agreement.

“Well the flat-rate customers pay for a grouping of services for the entire year and they pay usually in allotments by the month,” Courchesne said. “The services stay the same, what usually happens is they’ll just get delayed or we have to work a little harder to play catch-up but all the services do get completed.”

As of Wednesday morning, we’ve seen 3.5 inches of rain so far this May, when the average for this month overall is 3.7 inches. But the month isn’t over yet, and we still have more chances of showers ahead.

But at least we will continue on our warming trend.

