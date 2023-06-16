CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite the fact we’ve seen some rain recently some areas are starting to get pretty dry.

There have been some scattered showers over the last couple of weeks and some areas have seen more rain than others. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows that the abnormally dry category has expanded a bit and now includes all of Berkshire County it also now includes parts of far eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties. The Massachusetts Drought Status now puts Berkshire County into the level 1 Mild Drought category.

The 8 to 14-day Precipitation Outlook is calling for wetter-than-normal conditions here in the Northeast. And of course, the 22News Storm Team is also tracking some rain over the weekend.

