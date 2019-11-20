What a nationwide Christmas tree shortage means for Massachusetts families who celebrate

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) — Too much rain and hot weather cut into the Christmas tree harvest in major growing states like Oregon, Michigan, North Carolina, and Missouri. If you get your real Christmas tree at a larger national retailer you might see higher prices, but not a lot higher.

There was a national Christmas tree shortage last year, but according to NBC, in 2018 the average price of a Christmas tree only went up about $3.

One benefit for Massachusetts families is that the local crop is just fine among the farms offering homegrown trees. Most felt no impact from the nationwide shortage.

“Definitely not — not here at Paul Bunyan’s. I grow thousands and thousands of Christmas trees. We can only harvest so many in a season because we have to let the trees that remain in place continue to grow and be available for our customers next year,” Susan Lopes, the Owner of Paul Bunyan’s Farm and Nursery, told 22News.

So the trick is to shop local.

“Yes, I do. Randall’s Farm in Ludlow, and uh any kind of store that sells Christmas trees, yes,” Annie Schlichtig, a West Springfield resident said.

If you do buy from a larger retailer, the prices won’t stay high. They’ll go back down in the coming seasons, once the current crop of trees mature and solve the shortage.