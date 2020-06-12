What are Rosy Maple Moths?

Breaking News
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,538 deaths, 105,059 total cases
AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A lot of western Massachusetts residents have spotted a very interesting looking moth this spring.

For the last few weeks, 22News viewers have been sending us pictures and video of a woolly bodied, yellow and pink colored moth. The moth is known as the Rosy Maple Moth.

22News spoke with Bob Russell of American Pest Solutions in Agawam, to find out just what kind of moth it is.

“You’ll see the adult moths emerge this time of the year, when we get some nice stable warm temperatures. They’re not around for long, a couple days maybe and the female will lay about 30 eggs on the underside of maple leaves,” Russell explained.

The caterpillar known as the greenstriped mapleworm will then emerge and feed mainly on maple leaves. The Rosy Maple Moth is native to the eastern United States and you’ll only be able to see them for about another week or two.

PHOTOS: Rosy Maple moths captured across western Massachusetts

