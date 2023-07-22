CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As areas of western Massachusetts continue to clean up from Friday’s storms, it is an important reminder of how powerful water can be and the dangers that come with flash flooding.

The big story of course is the major flooding that has happened across Franklin County after heavy rainfall on Friday.

Some rainfall totals from the National Weather Service include Conway with 8.2 inches of rain, Deerfield at 6.1 inches, Turners Falls with 4.4 inches, Greenfield at 3.7 inches, and the list continues.

Some images coming out of Franklin County include roads washed out in Deerfield, residential neighborhoods flooded in Greenfield, and mudslides and landslides in Gill. A flash flood can be one of the most dangerous weather phenomena and can be deadly if not taken seriously.

Flash flooding is caused by slow-moving or stalled thunderstorms repeatedly moving over the same area, allowing heavy sustained rain to create rapid flooding within a few hours or even minutes, and flooding can occur miles away from where the rain fell.

When it comes to flash flood safety, never attempt to drive through a flooded roadway even if it doesn’t look like a lot of water. All it takes is one foot of water to potentially float your car and allow you to lose complete control. In two feet of rushing water, your car or even a large SUV can be carried away.

If you ever see any road closure signs or barricades, turn around and don’t put yourself or others in harm’s way and save yourself from spending hundreds or even thousands of dollars on car damage repairs.