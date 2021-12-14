What are the historical chances of having a white Christmas this year?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It is still too early to give a proper forecast for Christmas day, but we can historically look at the chances for a white Christmas.

The 22News Storm Team took a look at the historical chances of having at least one inch of snow on the ground on December 25. The data looks at previous year’s data of snowfall. The map shows a:

41-50% chance of snow for central and eastern Hampden, central Hampshire, southern Franklin Counties.

51-60% chance of snow for the outskirts of the Pioneer Valley, in towns like Blandford, Huntington, Williamsburg, New Salem, Greenfield, Deerfield, Montague, Holland, Brimfield and more.

61-75% chance of snow for western Hampden, western Hampshire, western Franklin, and southern Berkshire Counties.

76-90% chance of snow for northern Berkshire and the very western parts of Franklin and Hampshire County.

The 22News Storm Team says this does not determine the forecast for this year but is an interesting fun statistic to look at! You can watch live weather updates from meteorologists Brian Lapis and Kelly Reardon on 22News and live streaming on WWLP.com.

So far this month, we have had eight days warmer than the average and only three colder than average.