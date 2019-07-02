What are the signs of sun poisoning?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Just about all of us have suffered a sunburn at some point, but sometimes, sun exposure can be dangerous.

There’s a significant difference between sunburn and sun poisoning. One of them might require medical attention.

Sunburn happens when your skin is exposed to the sun for too long. A mild case will cause redness, irritation, and pain. It can easily be avoided by using sunscreen and treated with aloe gels and creams.

Sunburn normally disappears in a few days. Too much sun can cause a lot of pain. 22News spoke with a local resident about their experiences with being sun burnt.

“Down on Rhode Island, Misquamicut State Beach. I got fried, and I mean fried. I was lobster red for a week,” Rudy Basilone Jr. told 22News.

Sun poisoning is an extreme sunburn where your skin becomes inflamed, and you could see blisters, a rash, hives, and even get a fever and chills. You could feel nauseous, dehydrated, and get a bad headache.

In extreme cases, your vision can blur. If you have these symptoms go inside, drink water, and take a pain reliever. Use aloe on the affected skin.