CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday’s storm is bringing high winds and heavy rain to Western Massachusetts, just in time for holiday travel.

Western Massachusetts residents are used to an occasional flood watch in the summer, but what happens when the flooding occurs in winter? According to Eversource some of the precautions are the same. Watch out for electrical wires and appliances in basements especially, and stay aware of any shifting appliances that might cause a natural gas leak.

Melting snow can also cause flash flooding as it rushes into nearby rivers and streams. Ice jams can form when water freezes then warms rapidly, causing chunks of ice to break unevenly and sending water into nearby communities. Winter storms can create storm surges along the east coast, pushing water into the communities on the coastline that are already burdened with rain and snow.