CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – December is finishing well above average when it comes to temperatures but what can we expect going into the new year?

January is right around the corner and in a typical January, the average high temperature in the Pioneer Valley is 34 degrees while the average low is 17 degrees. Of course, we haven’t seen much of it yet this winter, but January can tend to be one of the snowiest months with an average of 13.8 inches of snow.

Some temperature extremes for the month of January include the record warmest temperature for the month, which was 70 degrees set on January 12, 2020, and the record coldest temperature of -22 degrees set on January 22, 1961.