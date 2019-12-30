Breaking News
What causes freezing rain
What causes freezing rain

(WWLP) – While many of us had a lot of plain rain, many in our hills had a lot of freezing rain and this was thanks to layers in the atmosphere of varying temperatures.

Down in the lower valley, temperatures were mostly above freezing during the day keeping what fell to the ground mainly as rain. However, higher up into our western hills, you got into a below-freezing layer in the atmosphere where the rain hit the cold ground froze on contact. That could have been snow, but that snow had melted to rain thanks to another above freezing layer even higher up.

So the snow melted in that warm layer and turned to rain and then froze on contact in the cold layer, but stayed as plain rain for the lower Pioneer Valley. So it was the above freezing layer much higher in the sky that prevented a lot of snow and caused so much ice in our western hills.

