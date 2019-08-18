What causes lightning?

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – We had frequent lightning Saturday night that made for quite the light show as the sun had already set.

The development of a thunderstorm with lightning generally starts when you get some clouds to grow higher with showers within them. From then, it’s a bit of a complicated process that involves several parts.

First, electrons zigzag down from a cloud forming a “stepped leader”. As the leader gets closer to the ground it draws up a positive charge known as a “streamer.” As the leader and streamer merge, powerful electrical current forms resulting in a lightning strike.

The return stroke is what we see, travelling at 60,000 miles per second. This whole process happens in less than a second and may repeat several times along the same path causing a flickering.

Of course lightning is what causes the thunder.

If you ever hear thunder you’re close enough to a thunderstorm to get hit by lightning.

