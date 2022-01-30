What causes snow to be fluffy versus wet?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Areas across Massachusetts continued their clean up efforts Sunday after parts of the state saw over two feet of snow.

When it comes to measuring the snow we use a measurement of ratios to depict the amount of water that is in the snow, making it either lighter or heavier.

When it comes to wet snow we typically see a ratio of 8 to 1 meaning every 8 inches of snow is 1 inch of liquid water when melted down, giving it a heavier weight which makes it hard to shovel and plow. Typically, here in the Pioneer Valley, in usual snowstorms we see 10 to 1 ratios meaning the snow is fluffier and can accumulate faster when melted down. Every ten inches of snow is one inch of water.

Now in Boston and parts of the Cape on Saturday, they saw ratios of 15 to 1 or more, meaning the snow was very fluffy and light and accumulated rapidly.