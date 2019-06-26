What do you do if you see someone drowning?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Warm summer weather is here and a lot of people will be cooling off in pools and in area lakes and ponds.

As temperatures warm up people are looking for a place to cool off and many area pools, lakes and ponds are opening for the summer. But before you go in the water there some important things you should know to stay safe. Swim with a buddy and never alone even if you are a good swimmer.

You should swim in areas where a lifeguard is present and never jump or dive into water that is less than 12 feet deep.

Kamal Ali told 22News unless you are trained, you should never attempt to rescue a drowning person by yourself.

“The important thing is to find professional help. I tell the little ones don’t be enticed into being a lifeguard when you’re not a lifeguard,” Ali said. “That’s something that can be very dangerous and to find someones whose skill levels are up to the task of helping someone who is having difficulty in the water.”

If you see someone in trouble try and throw them a flotation device and call 911 immediately.