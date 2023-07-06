CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With temperatures climbing into the 90s once again Thursday across western Massachusetts, the humidity made it feel a lot warmer than it actually was.

As western Massachusetts continues its potential first heat wave of the summer, the humidity combined with extreme heat can make it uncomfortable to be outdoors.

When talking about heat and humidity, we use a term called heat index. The heat index can be compared to what we call wind chill during the winter, it is the real feel of what the temperature is on your skin.

Sweat cools your body when it evaporates off your skin. The more humid it is, the more water vapor there is in the air which allows your sweat to evaporate less or not as quickly, causing you to feel warmer than it actually is.

Some tips to stay safe in the heat and help cool yourself down is to stay hydrated by drinking lots of water, go to a shaded or air-conditioned area.