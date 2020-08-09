What factors can affect how your thermometer reads temperature?

Have you ever heard a temperature reading from the 22News Storm Team that was way off from what your at-home thermometer, or even your car thermometer, is reading?

There could be a reason for that. Proper placement can mean a big difference in the accuracy of a temperature reading.

First, if your thermometer is in direct sunlight, this can make it read warmer than it actually is outside. That’s why your car usually says it’s hotter than it really is.

Official thermometers used by the National Weather Service and at military bases are always shaded for the highest accuracy.

Also if your thermometer is too close to your house, that can also increase the reading, especially if your home is painted a dark color. If your thermometer is too close to the house next to you, or too close to the concrete ground, that can also give a false warmer temperature.

Official thermometer boxes are spaced away from other objects and the ground to avoid this issue.