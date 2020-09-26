What factors lead to leaves changing color?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It seems week by week we are noticing the changes in the trees as we continue later into the fall season.

It’s that time of year here in western Massachusetts. The bright green summer landscape transforms into the fall landscape with reds, oranges, and yellows on the leaves of the trees.

And this year, things will be a little different from the drought. The first trees to change over will be drought-stressed trees, and trees that are near roads or highways that have less soil availability.



In a typical year, the first trees to change colors are maples and sugar maples which give us oranges and yellows, and of course the red maples.

Later in the season, the oaks and hickories change. Regardless of how the drought affects fall foliage this year, autumn seldom disappoints here in New England.