What factors lead to leaves changing color?

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It seems week by week we are noticing the changes in the trees as we continue later into the fall season.

It’s that time of year here in western Massachusetts. The bright green summer landscape transforms into the fall landscape with reds, oranges, and yellows on the leaves of the trees.

And this year, things will be a little different from the drought. The first trees to change over will be drought-stressed trees, and trees that are near roads or highways that have less soil availability.

In a typical year, the first trees to change colors are maples and sugar maples which give us oranges and yellows, and of course the red maples.

Later in the season, the oaks and hickories change. Regardless of how the drought affects fall foliage this year, autumn seldom disappoints here in New England.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today