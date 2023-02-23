CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with some important reminders about keeping your driveways and sidewalks free of ice.

There are a few different kinds to choose from, depending on the surface you’re planning to treat.

Pet Safe Ice Melt

If you have pets, use magnesium chloride, it won’t burn your dog’s paws.

Calcium Chloride or Magnesium Chloride

If you have any concrete or cement surfaces, you want to use either calcium chloride or magnesium chloride.

Rock Salt or Sodium Chloride

For those with a regular blacktop driveway or sidewalks, regular rock salt or sodium chloride will do.