What is a bomb cyclone?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – “Bombogenesis” is term commonly used by meteorologist to explain the rapid intensification of a mid-latitude cyclone. Rapid intensification means that the pressure drops at least 24 millibars over a 24-hour period.

A millibar bar measures atmospheric pressure, and the lower pressure within a storm, the stronger the storm is. The process of a rapidly strengthening weather system is called bombogenesis and it creates a bomb cyclone. Currently a bomb cyclone is merging with an atmospheric river, creating a giant train of moist air in the atmosphere.

This weather follows a summer of extreme drought and wildfire, which could make the area more susceptible to flooding and mudslides. The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued numerous warnings ahead of the concerning extreme weather.