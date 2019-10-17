1  of  2
What is a bomb cyclone?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The storm that brought us heavy rain and damaging winds Wednesday night into Thursday morning, is being referred to as a “bomb cyclone.”

The storm that affected us in western Massachusetts was called a bomb cyclone, that is the meteorological term for it.

You could see on Wednesday, rain moving up the coast and then it moves up into New England and intensified. Black lines are lines of equal pressure and you see them getting close together. That indicates strong gusty winds. There is even a bulls-eye over Massachusetts.

To be called a bomb cyclone you need a 24 millibar drop in pressure in a 24 hour period, as the storm pulls away the winds will diminish.

That is what we saw Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

