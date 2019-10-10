What is a Nor’easter? Rain, wind in local forecast

Breaking News
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – For the past few days and the next couple days we will be seeing our weather impacted by a nor’easter.

Usually, you may think snow when you hear nor’easter. A nor’easter is a coastal storm that usually forms from September-April and it just means that winds are coming from the northeast.

It has nothing to do with the locations of the storms happening in the northeastern United States, it’s about the wind direction.

This doesn’t necessarily mean snow as we know from the weather we’ve been getting this week, which has been about rain and wind… not snow.

Of course, if this were to happen in a couple of months we would likely be talking about snow, but not this time.

Thankfully this nor’easter pulls away as we head into the weekend bringing improving weather.

