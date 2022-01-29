What is bombogenesis?

Water from Boston Harbor floods the roadway, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston. A powerful nor’easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Parts of New England got hit hard by this winter storm, some spots measuring in feet, but how does a storm like this get so strong?

While parts of western Massachusetts didn’t get the worst of this storm, eastern areas of the state got hit with strong winds and heavy snow and we can thank this storm for being so strong from an atmospheric event called ‘Bombogenesis.’

Bombogenesis is a rapid intensification of a low pressure system in which we measure in millibars. The lower the pressure is, the stronger the storm.

Bombogenesis is when a center of low pressure drops 24 millibars in 24 hours or more making the storm rapidly intensify leading to strong winds, heavy snow or rain depending on the season.