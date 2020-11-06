What is bringing western Massachusetts mild temperatures

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It may be November but it has been feeling more like September lately.

It’s hard to believe a week ago at this time we had snow on the ground all across western Massachusetts and now we’re dealing with temperatures that are well above average. The reason for that is the jetstream. It’s well to our north and high pressure building over the weekend will provide us with lots of sunshine.

A look at the temperature track over the next few days, our average high temperature is 55 degrees but we’re going to see temperatures in the 70s. 72 Saturday, 70 on Sunday and 71 on Monday and it looks like those mild temperatures will continue for a while.